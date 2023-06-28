Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners on April 25, 2023, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the Fourth of July holiday weekend, you could get some beer for almost free.

Bud Light is offering a rebate of up to $15 on a 15-pack of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select 55.

That could amount to practically free beer in areas where a 15-pack sells for less than $15.

The offer is good on purchases made between June 15 and July 8.

It comes as the brand continues to battle boycotts and declining sales after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

To claim your rebate, visit Bud Light’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident on Bailey Street in North Plate drew more than a dozen law enforcement officers on...
Large police presence in central North Platte on Monday
Ross Rivera
Arrest made in North Platte shooting
Two North Platte Businessmen take-on leadership roles with Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee
Previous Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee Chairs Marty Pederson (left) and Jack Morris (Right)
Three longtime Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee members retire with the conclusion of 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Festival
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash north of Kearney
One killed in Highway 10 crash near Kearney

Latest News

The amounts of lead, arsenic and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.
Though baby food heavy metal amounts are lower, there are still risks, report says
FILE - U.S. gymnast Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal for the artistic gymnastics...
Gymnastics star Simone Biles returning to competition in August in first meet since 2020 Olympics
Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Airline travel delays pick up early, are expected to grow worse as holiday weekend nears
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
Biden to embrace economic plan, achievements in Chicago