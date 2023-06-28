City to begin pumping storm sewers in preparation for South Platte River flooding

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte street department crews will begin pumping storm sewers along the South Platte River in anticipation of flooding.

The National Weather Service predicts the river will crest in the next 24 hours.

The operations may impact trail and street access. City officials are asking the public to proceed with caution in these areas.

