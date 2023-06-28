Daytime sun, Evening to Nighttime strong storms Wednesday; Active patterns continues Thursday into Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A quiet start to Wednesday will change into stormy conditions with severe weather being in the cards. Our active pattern will continue Thursday into Saturday.

A disturbance to our south, and area of high pressure to our north will fuel the atmosphere with warm conditions, and mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies Wednesday. Highs in the 80s and breezy winds with speeds around 5 to 10 mph. As we head into the Wednesday evening and nighttime hours, conditions will go downhill. The environment will have instability, shear, lift and moisture in the atmosphere. This will promote the potential for severe weather during this time. Damaging winds, hail, locally heavy rainfall and a tornado or two are possible. Overnight lows will drop down into the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies across the area regardless during the nighttime hours.

Strong storm potential exist across the area Wednesday evening and overnight hours (Andre Brooks)

Our active pattern will continue Thursday into Saturday, with strong to near severe storms possible during this time. Highs during this time will drop down into the 70s and 80s with breezy conditions at times. The main threats during this time will be damaging winds, isolated hail, and a tornado or two possible. Heavy rainfall will be the main headline during this time. Amounts will be between 1 to 4 inches with locally higher totals. Conditions will clear out as we head into the day Sunday into Monday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Heavy rainfall will be the focus during the next few days (Andre Brooks)

