Housing a common theme at City of North Platte Planning Commission

By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Housing was a common theme at the City of North Platte June Planning Commission meeting. Commissioners endorsed the application by Leva Cochran for the City annexation of 10.35 acres on property located at 2321 West 18th Street.

Commissioners also recommended the Redevelopment Plan for Village Park Flats at 3805 West A Street along with approving the rezoning of property as well. Moving it from a PR-1 Planned Dwelling District to a PR-3 Planning Dwelling District, the measure was endorsed by the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation’s President, Gary Person. Commissioners also endorsed a blight and substandard study on 260 acres of land located along the west side of South Newberry Access north of Golden Road.

The Great Plains Health Sports Medicine Replat was also on the agenda, compromising three separate action items. Commissioners endorsed vacating all utility access and easements on property located at 1502 South Jeffers in part of a proposal by Great Plains Health for the Great Plains Health Sports Replat. In a related measure, the Planning Commission recommended the annexation of .4946 acres of land near 1502 South Jeffers for the previously mentioned Great Plains Health Sports Medicine Replat. Commissioners rezoned the property as well from a B-2 Highway Commercial District to a PB-2 Planned Development Highway Commercial District. During the public hearing, the measures were endorsed by Gary Person President of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation.

In other business, the Planning Commission endorsed vacating part of an alley at 95 Rose Park Drive however the City maintained access to an easement on the property for maintenance purposes.

The City of North Platte Planning Commission also welcomed a new member at their June meeting. Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s appointment of Kert McKeone was approved earlier this month by the City Council. McKeone takes the place of Chance Schilling who resigned due to moving out of city limits.

The majority of the items on this evening’s Planning Commission meeting will next be discussed at the City’s Council meeting next Wednesday. The meeting was originally scheduled for July 4, however, was moved to July 5 due to the Independence Day Holiday. The City of North Platte’s June Planning Commission meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

