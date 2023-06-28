Kearney man pleads not guilty to sex crimes

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man has entered a written not guilty plea for charges he faces in Buffalo County.

Russell Wing, 43, is facing three felony charges including first-degree sexual assault of a child, enticement by an electronic device and child abuse.

According to Buffalo County Court documents, the reported sexual assault is believed to have taken place between March 24, 2022 and April 8, 2022, with the victim at least 12 but less than 16 years of age. As for the other charges, the enticement charge is said to have occurred around February 20, 2023 and the child abuse around March 17, 2023.

No trial date has been set yet in the case.

