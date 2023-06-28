LMCA holds cleanup in North Platte to give back to community

The LMCA and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Clean held a cleanup on the Northside of...
The LMCA and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Clean held a cleanup on the Northside of North Platte.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Las Mañanitas Community Advocates (LMCA), in coordination with Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful, held a cleanup Wednesday afternoon on the Northside of North Platte.

The cleanup event ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and volunteers were asked to meet at the Lutheran Family Services Park at the corner of West Rodeo Road and Jeffers Street.

The founder of LMCA, Adi Dobbins, said she chose the northside of town to give back to the place she grew up in.

“I grew up on the north side and there’s been a lot of bad talk about it,” Dobbins said. “I want to give back and kind of help revitalize it.”

Refreshments were served to the volunteers at the Dayspring Bank after the cleanup was finished.

All supplies were provided.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident on Bailey Street in North Plate drew more than a dozen law enforcement officers on...
Large police presence in central North Platte on Monday
Ross Rivera
Arrest made in North Platte shooting
Two North Platte Businessmen take-on leadership roles with Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee
Two North Platte men were arrested following a child exploitation investigation, according to a...
Two North Platte men arrested in child exploitation investigation
Previous Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee Chairs Marty Pederson (left) and Jack Morris (Right)
Three longtime Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee members retire with the conclusion of 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Festival

Latest News

Governor Jim Pillen
Governor Pillen issues executive order for creation of Nebraska National Guard Heroism Medal
Deb Fischer was joined by long-time supporters, several high-ranking community leaders and...
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer will seek third term
Ainsworth TE Carter Nelson
Ainsworth star Carter Nelson commits to Nebraska
Fun-Plex was closed for days following an incident over the weekend that resulted in a boy's...
6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park