LMCA holds cleanup in North Platte to give back to community

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Las Mañanitas Community Advocates (LMCA), in coordination with Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful, held a cleanup Wednesday afternoon on the Northside of North Platte.

The cleanup event ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and volunteers were asked to meet at the Lutheran Family Services Park at the corner of West Rodeo Road and Jeffers Street.

The founder of LMCA, Adi Dobbins, said she chose the northside of town to give back to the place she grew up in.

“I grew up on the north side and there’s been a lot of bad talk about it,” Dobbins said. “I want to give back and kind of help revitalize it.”

Refreshments were served to the volunteers at the Dayspring Bank after the cleanup was finished.

All supplies were provided.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.