Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding

Terrel Vineyard died two months before his wedding reception
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by lightning while horsebacking riding north of Oshkosh.(Courtesy of Friends/Family via GoFundMe)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oshkosh, Neb. (KNOP) - A Nebraska man died after being struck by lightning while horseback riding on June 21.

According to the Garden County Attorney’s Office, first responders were dispatched north of Oshkosh at 2:08 p.m. and found Terrel Vineyard, 27, dead at the scene.

The autopsy revealed that Vineyard was struck by lightning. No additional information on the accident was provided.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in memory of Terrel. The money raised will be used to fund his three daughters’ college education.

According to the GoFundMe page, said Vineyard was born in Ogallala but mostly grew up in Oshkosh.

“Terrel had many horses along the way but always had a main mount during each phase of his life. Terrel purchased Dose a few years ago as a roping prospect. Terrel and Dose left for greener pastures together - Terrel with his rope in hand,” the fundraiser organizer said.

The fundraiser shared Terrel was an award-winning cowboy, as well as a husband and father of three girls. Terrel married his wife in February of 2023, and were slated to have their wedding reception celebration in two months.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident on Bailey Street in North Plate drew more than a dozen law enforcement officers on...
Large police presence in central North Platte on Monday
Ross Rivera
Arrest made in North Platte shooting
Two North Platte Businessmen take-on leadership roles with Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee
Two North Platte men were arrested following a child exploitation investigation, according to a...
Two North Platte men arrested in child exploitation investigation
Previous Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee Chairs Marty Pederson (left) and Jack Morris (Right)
Three longtime Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee members retire with the conclusion of 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Festival

Latest News

Deb Fischer was joined by long-time supporters, several high-ranking community leaders and...
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer will seek third term
Russell Wing, 43, is charged with child sexual assault in Buffalo County.
Kearney man pleads not guilty to sex crimes
The City of North Platte will begin pumping storm sewers after predictions the South Platte...
City to begin pumping storm sewers in preparation for South Platte River flooding
KNOP Weather Outlook This Weekend 6-27-2023
Active with severe chances continuing; more sun this weekend