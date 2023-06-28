Plainsmen fall to Dodge City in weather delayed game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen dropped the series opener against the Dodge City A’s on Tuesday evening in a weather delayed game.

The Plainsmen fell behind early on as the A’s capitalized on three early runs before the rains came to North Platte. A delay of around 45 minutes sidelined the teams as heavy rain and lightning surrounded Bill Wood Field. When all was said and done the teams continue play with the Plainsmen able to score one run in the bottom of the third.

As the game moved on the A’s continued to have the hot bats on the evening as they stretched the lead out to 12-1 in the top of the 8th inning, but the Plainsmen had one more rally in them as they loaded the bases in the bottom of the 8th, but could only bring one run in, and the A’s take the win 12-2.

The Plainsmen and the A’s are back on the field on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. for the second game of the series.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.