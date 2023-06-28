Plainsmen fall to Dodge City in weather delayed game

The Plainsmen dropped game one of their series with Dodge City On Tuesday
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen dropped the series opener against the Dodge City A’s on Tuesday evening in a weather delayed game.

The Plainsmen fell behind early on as the A’s capitalized on three early runs before the rains came to North Platte. A delay of around 45 minutes sidelined the teams as heavy rain and lightning surrounded Bill Wood Field. When all was said and done the teams continue play with the Plainsmen able to score one run in the bottom of the third.

As the game moved on the A’s continued to have the hot bats on the evening as they stretched the lead out to 12-1 in the top of the 8th inning, but the Plainsmen had one more rally in them as they loaded the bases in the bottom of the 8th, but could only bring one run in, and the A’s take the win 12-2.

The Plainsmen and the A’s are back on the field on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. for the second game of the series.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident on Bailey Street in North Plate drew more than a dozen law enforcement officers on...
Large police presence in central North Platte on Monday
Ross Rivera
Arrest made in North Platte shooting
Two North Platte Businessmen take-on leadership roles with Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee
The front of Big Boy
Union Pacific sells two tickets to ride in the cab of Big Boy
Previous Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee Chairs Marty Pederson (left) and Jack Morris (Right)
Three longtime Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee members retire with the conclusion of 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Festival

Latest News

Plainsmen host Dodge City
Current volunteer assistant Marissa King has been named a full-time assistant coach for the...
King named Nebraska women’s gymnastics assistant
Former Nebraska All-American Spencer Schwellenbach was selected by Major League Baseball for...
Schwellenbach selected for All-Star Futures Game
Husker alum and current volunteer assistant Savanah Anderson-Baer has been named a full-time...
Former Husker named Nebraska soccer assistant