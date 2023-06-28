President Biden’s ‘Internet for All’ plan to fund high-speed internet in rural Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - During his “Investing in America” tour, President Joe Biden announced a plan that would fund high-speed internet in rural areas across the country.

The funds of $42 billion would be spread across the country. Nebraska is set to get $402 million of the funds allocated which ranks 36th from the 56 states and territories. Texas receiving the most with $3 billion.

The program is set to help students, patients and farmers. One farmer in Giltner, Zach Hunnicutt, said access to internet on the fields would benefit him and his farm greatly.

“As you go through the year, the corn grows, the interference from trees leaves and things,” Hunnicutt said. “We do have trouble out in the field with connectivity all the time.”

As agriculture operations expand, it can block a stable internet connection in the fields. The new plan aims to oppose this issue and enhance communication.

“We have smartphones, iPads and everything, we are expecting to use them for communication,” Hunnicutt said. “We can deliver different prescriptions and things to operators out in the field to make sure everything is being done and as well as it could be done and without internet access that could be really hard.”

According to Hunnicutt, this plan is something that farmers and the Nebraska’s Farmers Bureau has been waiting for.

“We are able to max out everything available to us,” Hunnicutt said, “We have some leaps in internet availability, farmers are able to find ways to utilize that bandwidth and to improve our farming operations and so this has been a long-term for Nebraska Farm Bureau and farmers across the country.”

Nebraska can apply for the funds as early as July 1. However before the funds are given, the commerce department will have to approve.

The plan’s goals matches with Allo Communications as CEO Brad Moline says the plan is made for all households in the state.

“We look at all income levels, all types of homes and living arrangements whether it is a single-family home or an apartment complex and make sure that the connectivity will be available to all,” Moline said.

In an education perspective, Superintendent of Sutton Public Schools Dana Wiseman this will benefit both teachers and students as the school laptop is a frequently used tool when doing work.

“The device is a tool for learning and as technology has advanced, it is the means for teachers to deliver curriculum, provide online coursework, or video conference with students,” Wiseman said. “We want all students to receive the education they deserve and this broadband program will allow this opportunity for our kids.”

