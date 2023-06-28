Victim identified in Buffalo County crash

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Ravenna man died in a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon near Kearney.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office said the victim was 65-year-old Patrick Caddy, of Ravenna.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a single vehicle crash near 160th Road and Hwy 10, about five miles north of Kearney. BCSO said a mid-size SUV left the road, entered the west ditch, vaulted and ejected the driver.

The Buffalo County Attorney has ordered an autopsy.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Kearney Police Department, KVFD fire and rescue personnel, CHI-GSH paramedics, the Buffalo County Attorney, and Nebraska Department of Transportation.

