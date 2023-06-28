Victim identified in Buffalo County crash

A Ravenna man died following a crash Tuesday afternoon near 160th Road and Hwy 10 north of...
A Ravenna man died following a crash Tuesday afternoon near 160th Road and Hwy 10 north of Kearney.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Ravenna man died in a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon near Kearney.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office said the victim was 65-year-old Patrick Caddy, of Ravenna.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a single vehicle crash near 160th Road and Hwy 10, about five miles north of Kearney. BCSO said a mid-size SUV left the road, entered the west ditch, vaulted and ejected the driver.

The Buffalo County Attorney has ordered an autopsy.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Kearney Police Department, KVFD fire and rescue personnel, CHI-GSH paramedics, the Buffalo County Attorney, and Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident on Bailey Street in North Plate drew more than a dozen law enforcement officers on...
Large police presence in central North Platte on Monday
Ross Rivera
Arrest made in North Platte shooting
Two North Platte Businessmen take-on leadership roles with Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee
Previous Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee Chairs Marty Pederson (left) and Jack Morris (Right)
Three longtime Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee members retire with the conclusion of 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Festival
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash north of Kearney
One killed in Highway 10 crash near Kearney

Latest News

The funds of $42-billion would be spread across the country. Nebraska is set to get $402-millon...
President Biden’s ‘Internet for All’ plan to fund high-speed internet in rural Nebraska
Strong storm potential exist across the area Wednesday evening and overnight hours
Daytime sun, Evening to Nighttime strong storms Wednesday; Active patterns continues Thursday into Saturday
North Platte Shooting Update
North Platte Planning Commission Agenda