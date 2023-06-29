2023 NEBRASKAland Days attendance increases double digits since 2022

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The numbers are beginning to pour in for the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Festival. Executive Director David Fudge reports that attendance for the Buffalo Bill Rodeo was up 11 percent from 2022 while attendance for the Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series was up 20 percent from 2022.

Fudge attributes a large part of this success to the high-quality performers in North Platte for this year’s festival. “Anytime you can get double-digit increases in attendance year over year it’s pretty positive. So, we’re pretty pleased with how people turned out,” Fudge said. “I think that is a reflection of the quality of our shows, with the rodeo we had some really good entertainment with John Harrison. And on the concert series obviously, I thought we had a really strong lineup and the public responded. A lot of times when we have a really strong concert lineup it does increase the interest in what we’re doing around the rest of the festival.”

Unfortunately, some weather-related issues caused chaos during the concert series. “We had just started to get the first rush in and then we had confirmed reports of cloud-to-ground lightning and hail within three miles of the facility and it’s just not safe inside with those conditions. So, we ask people to shelter in their cars until the threat has passed. But you back all of that traffic up into the regular traffic that is coming out between 6:45 and 7:15 and you really get a mess, which is what we encountered. It’s unfortunate that it turned out that way but ultimately, when we are in a weather situation there really is not a lot we can do about it. We try to move people back in as efficiently as we can and just make the best of it,” Fudge said.

Despite the weather-related issues, all three performers took the stage at the Wild West Arena Friday evening. “We really did thread a needle, because we wound up closing the facility early that night and started getting people out of here before what the weather service called the big show. That hit around 12:10 and so we got everybody out of here before that hit out here and cleared everyone from the structure, we did have reports of 80 mph wind gusts at Sutherland,” Fudge said.

Outside of the weather-related issues, Fudge says the 2023 Festival could not have gone much better. “A special shoutout to everybody who volunteered, there was a ton of them, including our Board of Directors and our Rodeo Committee who put a lot of hours into this thing. And really the only thank you they get is when somebody comes up and says it to them. So, we really appreciate those folks. We are already working on things for 2024,” Fudge concluded.

The NEBRASKAland Days organization has been working on the 2024 festival since last October, Fudge says things shifted into a higher gear in January and February. The hope is to announce the lineups for the 2024 Concert Series around September.

