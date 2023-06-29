Ainsworth’s Nelson commits to Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ainsworth Tight End Carter Nelson committed to play football for Nebraska on Wednesday at a signing in Ainsworth.

Nelson is the highest rated recruit from Nebraska for the class of 2024, and he chose Nebraska over Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, and Notre Dame.

”A lot of people want to make that moment about themselves,” said Nelson, “but to me it was about sharing that moment with my family and friends, and when I was sitting up there talking I couldn’t really share it with them. It was definitely special to me to go around and talk to people, give hugs to people, that’s why I kept it short. Ainsworth’s never been known as a football team, but now we are, and I hope to keep it that way, that would be really special to me, to be able to look back and come back to games when i am really old and stuff like that.”

