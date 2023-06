NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen fall to the Dodge City A’s for the second consecutive evening 6-1 on Wednesday at Bill Wood Field.

The A’s jumped out early with 6 runs in the first 4 innings and did not allow a hit to the Plainsmen until the 7th.

The teams meet again on Thursday for the final game of the series.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.