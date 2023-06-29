Strong to severe storms expected during the day Thursday; Heavy rainfall continuing through Saturday

More strong to severe storms anticipated during the day Thursday, with all modes possible.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- More stormy weather is in store for the viewing area Thursday into Saturday, with some being strong to severe Thursday.

Our active pattern continues Thursday, with a few disturbances pushing through the area all the way until Saturday. During the day Thursday into Friday, there will be enough instability, lift, upper level support and moisture in the atmosphere for the area to see some strong to severe storms. All modes of severe weather will be possible to likely today with large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and frequent lightning. Highs before these storms come in will be in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s, with breezy conditions with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. More strong storm potential will exist for portions of Greater Nebraska Friday, particularly along and south of Highway 2. Damaging winds and some spotty hail will be the main threats then. Severe weather potential will diminish Saturday, as the ingredients will not be in place, with some thunderstorms still possible by then.

Another stormy day ahead for the area Thursday
Another stormy day ahead for the area Thursday(Andre Brooks)

Another threat during the next few days will be the heavy rainfall potential. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected throughout the region, with locally higher totals. This will cause the potential for flooding, especially in the Panhandle.

Heavy rainfall is in the forecast for the day Thursday into Saturday
Heavy rainfall is in the forecast for the day Thursday into Saturday(Andre Brooks)

Conditions improve Sunday into Monday ,with high pressure dominating the pattern during this duration. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and sunny skies will be in the headlines.

