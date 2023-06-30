Big Boy returns to North Platte on its way home from the College World Series

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Big Boy returned to North Platte on Friday as it comes home from the college World Series in Omaha.

The Locomotive, No. 4014, went to Omaha on its Home Run Express tour.

As 4014 is the last running Big Boy, it attracts crowds from all over the country to see the massive locomotive.

KNOP was offered the rare opportunity to ride in the locomotive, and that story can be found here.

