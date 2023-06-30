Crystal Cave and Falls Adventure Mini Golf opens

North Platte’s newest attraction, Crystal Cave and Falls Adventure Mini Golf officially opened...
North Platte’s newest attraction, Crystal Cave and Falls Adventure Mini Golf officially opened to the public Friday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s newest attraction officially opened to the public on Friday.

Crystal Cave and Falls Adventure Mini Golf, located at 805 Halligan Drive, is the creation of Duanne and Dixie Gaedke. They’ve spent the past 32 years building the attraction from the ground up.

The couple are also the founders of Cody Go Karts.

“We’ve seen lots of mini golf courses and a lot of beautiful mini golfs, but we’ve never seen a nature trail type mini golf and this is how this is classified,” said Gaedke.

“We’re about halfway in between Omaha and Denver so it makes a good stopping place if somebody has been on the road for a long ways and maybe wants to stop and get out,” Gaedke said.

The Gaedke’s say the plan is to have the attraction completely finished by next year, which will include additional caves, walkways, pools and holes.

Crystal Cave and Falls Adventure Mini Golf is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and children under 52″ tall. After Labor Day it will only be open on weekends.

