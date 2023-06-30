Ferrell named Husker softball assistant coach

(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Former Nebraska softball pitcher Olivia Ferrell has been named a full-time assistant coach for the Husker softball team, Head Coach Rhonda Revelle announced Friday.

Ferrell will join Revelle, associate head coach Lori Sippel and assistant coach Diane Miller on the NU staff. The NCAA Division I Council adopted a proposal in January that, among other changes, allows teams that utilized a volunteer coach to add a full-time coach position beginning this season.

“Today, I am a proud alum, coach, mentor and colleague to be announcing Olivia Ferrell as the newest member of our Nebraska coaching staff,” Revelle said. “Olivia wore the jersey and represented Nebraska at the highest level both on the field and in the classroom. Olivia was born to be a coach, and we are thrilled she gets to continue this part of her journey right where she belongs - with the Red Team.”

Ferrell was a five-year letterwinner for the Huskers, finishing her career ranked eighth in program history in strikeouts with 402. As a team captain, Ferrell earned all-conference honors her final season as well as a spot on the Big Ten All-Tournament team, helping the Huskers to their first Big Ten Tournament title in 2022. In the classroom, Ferrell was a 10-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll member, a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a four-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar selection. An Omaha native, Ferrell earned her master’s in education administration from Nebraska in May of 2023.

“I am a homegrown Husker, and I couldn’t imagine continuing my career in softball anywhere besides Nebraska,” Ferrell said. “I cannot thank Coach Revelle, Coach Miller and Coach Sippel enough for the opportunity to stay home and be a part of this esteemed softball program and work for one of the best athletic departments in the country. I am ready to get to work and make an impact right away for this team, creating exceptional athletes, strong women and continuing Nebraska’s culture of excellence. Go Big Red!”

Ferrell served as the graduate manager for the Huskers during the 2023 season, helping NU to an NCAA Regional Final.

