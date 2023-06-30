Former Vice President Pence to make campaign stops in Iowa

NEOLA, Iowa (WOWT) - Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to be in western Iowa in the coming days to campaign for his presidential run.

Pence, who is among the front-runners for the Republican nomination in 2024, will attend a Pottawattamie County GOP social hour at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Arrowhead Park’s Breezy Lodge.

Ahead of his visit to Neola, he will make three other western Iowa stops on Wednesday:

The notice of Pence’s visit comes a day after former President Trump announced plans to make an appearance at the MidAmerica Center in Council Bluffs on Friday, July 7.

