Former Vice President Pence to make campaign stops in Iowa
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEOLA, Iowa (WOWT) - Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to be in western Iowa in the coming days to campaign for his presidential run.
Pence, who is among the front-runners for the Republican nomination in 2024, will attend a Pottawattamie County GOP social hour at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Arrowhead Park’s Breezy Lodge.
Ahead of his visit to Neola, he will make three other western Iowa stops on Wednesday:
- Sioux Center: Breakfast meet-and-greet at 8:30 a.m. at Casey’s Dutch Bakery, inside the mall
- Le Mars: Meet-and-greet with Rep. Randy Feenstra at 11 a.m. in the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor
- Sioux City: Meet-and-greet with the Woodbury County GOP and Republican Women, along with Congressman Feenstra, at 5 p.m. at Pizza Ranch
The notice of Pence’s visit comes a day after former President Trump announced plans to make an appearance at the MidAmerica Center in Council Bluffs on Friday, July 7.
