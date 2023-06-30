Heavy rainfall and strong thunderstorms Friday; Improving conditions over the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Stormy conditions and heavy rainfall potential continues for our Friday, with some storms being on the intense side. Improving conditions will be in the headlines this weekend.

With low pressure to our south and high pressure to our north, this will aide in the development of rain and thunderstorms during the day. With some instability and upper level support, this will allow for some of the storms to be on the strong to severe side. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall will be the primary factors during the day. Rainfall amounts will be between .5 to 1.5 inches, with locally higher totals. Highs during the day will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s with breezy winds around 5 to 15 mph, with a direction coming out of the northeast.

More storm potential during the day Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, as out area of low pressure lifts out and high pressure builds in, we will turn from scattered thunderstorms Saturday, with highs in the 70s, to mainly sunny conditions Sunday, with highs in the 90s. During the day Monday, we will continue to see warm conditions, with highs in the 90s. Active weather returns 4th of July into Thursday with more storms and cooler temperatures, which will be in the 70s and 80s.

Improving conditions as we head into the weekend (Andre Brooks)

