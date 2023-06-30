Ijeh signs letter to continue player career at Mount Mercy University

Fumnanya Ijeh signs to continue her playing career at Mount Mercy University.
Fumnanya Ijeh signs to continue her playing career at Mount Mercy University.
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Press Release) - Fumnanya Ijeh signed her national letter of intent to play basketball for Mount Mercy University on Friday afternoon.

“I am extremely proud of Fumnanya’s accomplishments these past two years,” said head coach Jeff Thurman. “Mount Mercy is getting an amazing student-athlete and an even better person.”

The 5-foot-8 guard from Asaba, Nigeria played two full seasons with the black and gold, tallying 518 career points, 163 rebounds, 80 assists and 55 steals.

Last season, Ijeh was recognized as an All-Region IX and Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference selection after averaging 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She started 21 games during her sophomore season, while helping the Knights return to the Region IX Championship for the third straight year.

Mount Mercy finished the 2022-23 season with a 12-16 overall record, which included an 8-14 record in Heart of America Athletic Conference action.

