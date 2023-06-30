North Platte fireworks sales and prices are up this 4th of July season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 4th of July holiday is around the corner, and one staple that never changes are the fireworks.

Like everything else, prices of fireworks have gone up compared to 2022.

However, local vendors have come up with ways to compensate for the price hike and the increase hasn’t stopped customers from buying them.

“The prices went up a little with the economy,” Local Fireworks Manager Nolan Ross said. “There is Buy 1, get 4 free on each sign. Prices have gone up a little bit with the shipping and the economy, but I haven’t seen any drop off of people coming for the fireworks at all; it’s more this year than last year.”

Despite the prices on the upswing this holiday season, the supply of the goods is increasing compared to 2022.

“Compared to last year, I do have a lot more,” Ross said. “I think II have another shipment being delivered today. Yesterday was the first day I sold out a bunch of stuff.”

When buying fireworks or any goods and services, quality is key. Regardless of the weather, vendors will make sure that the fireworks are in good condition when selling it to people.

“We never put anything on the floor that is the biggest mistake you can make,” Ross said. " Water will seep in the path in least resistance. It’s always your low levels. If you have boxes on the floor, it’ll get wet and damage the fireworks. Whatever can’t hold on the table, then it’s in the trailer locked up. And then the wind, it’s just something you have to deal with every night.”

Fireworks remain on sale through July 3 from noon until 10 p.m. and July 4 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

