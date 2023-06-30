North Platte Public Transit, Rec Center to close for 4th of July holiday

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Transit and Rec Center will be closed Tuesday for the Fourth of July holiday.

However, Rec Center passes will be honored at Cody Pool from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Buses and the Rec Center will return to normal operations on Wednesday.

Additionally, the North Platte Transfer Station will be closed on Tuesday.

The Public Service Department is asking people to have their refuse carts in place by 6:30 a.m. Monday to avoid being missed.

