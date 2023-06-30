Plainsmen defeat A’s on walk-off

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen defeated the Dodge City A’s on Thursday 11-10 on a walk-off to take game three of the series.

The Plainsmen fell behind early on giving up three runs in the first inning, but the team was able to rally late in the game as they earn the walk-off win.

The next Plainsmen home game is Sunday as they take on the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.