Plainsmen defeat A’s on walk-off

The Plainsmen avoid the sweep against Dodge City.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen defeated the Dodge City A’s on Thursday 11-10 on a walk-off to take game three of the series.

The Plainsmen fell behind early on giving up three runs in the first inning, but the team was able to rally late in the game as they earn the walk-off win.

The next Plainsmen home game is Sunday as they take on the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

