Woodhead falls in Match Play Quarterfinal

Danny Woodhead sinks his putt on hole 15 in his quarterfinal match against Ryan Nietfeldt
Danny Woodhead sinks his putt on hole 15 in his quarterfinal match against Ryan Nietfeldt(NGA)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte’s Danny Woodhead dropped his quarterfinal match against Ryan Nietfeldt at the Beatrice Country Club in the Nebraska Match Play Championship.

The former NFL running back lead 3-up with three holes to play, but Nietfeldt fought back to tie the match and take it to extra holes. On the 25th hole of the match Nietfeldt made a birdie while Woodhead’s putt missed to take the victory.

Nietfeldt also won his Semifinal match on Thursday to advance to the final.

