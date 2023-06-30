Woodhead falls in Match Play Quarterfinal

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte’s Danny Woodhead dropped his quarterfinal match against Ryan Nietfeldt at the Beatrice Country Club in the Nebraska Match Play Championship.

The former NFL running back lead 3-up with three holes to play, but Nietfeldt fought back to tie the match and take it to extra holes. On the 25th hole of the match Nietfeldt made a birdie while Woodhead’s putt missed to take the victory.

Nietfeldt also won his Semifinal match on Thursday to advance to the final.

