Athlete of the Week: Kenneth Sugi

By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte Plainsmen outfielder Kenneth Sugi is this week’s KNOP Athlete of the Week.

Sugi comes to North Platte from Kaskaskia College where he plays his college baseball along with Plainsmen teammate Ryan Kelly, he is originally from North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

This season with the Plainsmen Sugi has shown himself as one of the better hitters on the squad, leading the team with two home runs so far. He has also driven in 11 RBI’s, and is hitting .310 for the team in 12 games this season. On the defensive side Sugi has a .952 fielding percentage so far this season in the Plainsmen outfield.

Sugi and the Plainsmen are on the road on Friday evening taking on the Western Nebraska Pioneers in Gering, their next home game will be on Sunday, July 2nd, also taking on the Pioneers.

