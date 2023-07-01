Crowds visit Big Boy as it rests in North Platte on Saturday

By Ian Mason
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Crowds from across the region, and even country, came out to visit Big Boy No. 4014 on Saturday as the historic locomotive rested in North Platte.

The locomotive, which was built in the early 1940s, was used to haul freight through the Rocky Mountains. After the units were retired in the early 1960s, most were destroyed with a lucky few being donated to museums.

No. 4014 was reacquired in the early 2010s and restored to working order with a few upgrades. The unit now takes ceremonial trips, like the Home Run Express tour it was returning from when it stopped in North Platte on Friday.

The locomotive is scheduled to leave at 9am on Sunday, July 2.

Crowds visit Big Boy as it rests in North Platte on Saturday
