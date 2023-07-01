First Responder Challenge canceled due to weather

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The First Responder Challenge held by the North Platte Plainsmen scheduled for Friday at Bill Wood Field was canceled due to the weather.

The game was schedule to see the North Platte Fire Department and the North Platte police Department against each other in a softball game, but rain soaked the field in the late afternoon on Friday.

