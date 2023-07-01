Freeman wins Nebraska Match Play Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Chris Freeman took the victory in the Nebraska Match Play Championship on Friday at the Beatrice Country Club defeating Ryan Nietfeldt.

Freeman won the 36 hole final in commanding fashion 9 & 8 over Nietfeldt, everything seemed to go Freeman’s way on the course including a hole-out from 108 yards on the 22nd hole of the match.

Nietfeldt comes in second for the 4th time in his career, this is the 5th final that he has played in.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.