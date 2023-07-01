Lancaster County Jail to house inmates at Washington County Jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Department of Corrections reported on Friday that, due to capacity issues, certain inmates will be housed offsite at the Washington County Jail.

The Lancaster County Jail’s current operational capacity is 665, and the operational capacity for female inmates is 107. As of Friday morning, out of a total of 696 inmates, 133 female inmates were housed at the Lancaster County Jail, pushing population beyond its operational capacity.

According to officials, the steps taken to house portions of the population of incarcerated women at the Washington County Jail will help ensure the Lancaster County Jail can provide safe and secure housing.

The LCDC plans to work with local criminal justice system stakeholders to identify changes that will allow the Lancaster County Jail to safely return to regular protocols within operational capacity.

