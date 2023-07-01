Mid-Plains Community College celebrates LPN program commencement

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Mid-Plains Community College celebrated the LPN program Class of 2023 during Friday’s pinning ceremony and commencement.

The graduates walked the stage receiving their pins, a flower, and their diploma before reciting the Florence Nightingale pledge.

Those recognized were:

Ainsworth - Colleen (Renee) Anderson, Sydney Lane

Lamar - Faith Cook

McCook – Kariah Castle, Nicole Dewey, Kimberly Neises

North Platte - Isabella Arizona, Hannah Cook, Brittney Douglass, Josie Keck, Jaylen Schledewitz, Rickie Sellers, Jada-Mae Wheeler

Sutherland – David Martinez

Wauneta – Katelyn Thompson

