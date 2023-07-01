Mid-Plains Community College celebrates LPN program commencement

LPN graduates at MPCC walk across the stage during their pinning ceremony on Friday
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Mid-Plains Community College celebrated the LPN program Class of 2023 during Friday’s pinning ceremony and commencement.

The graduates walked the stage receiving their pins, a flower, and their diploma before reciting the Florence Nightingale pledge.

Those recognized were:

Ainsworth - Colleen (Renee) Anderson, Sydney Lane

Lamar - Faith Cook

McCook – Kariah Castle, Nicole Dewey, Kimberly Neises

North Platte - Isabella Arizona, Hannah Cook, Brittney Douglass, Josie Keck, Jaylen Schledewitz, Rickie Sellers, Jada-Mae Wheeler

Sutherland – David Martinez

Wauneta – Katelyn Thompson

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Carter Nelson sits with family in the Ainsworth Gym just before his announcement that he will...
Ainsworth’s Nelson commits to Nebraska
Another stormy day ahead for the area Thursday
Strong to severe storms expected during the day Thursday; Heavy rainfall continuing through Saturday
The City of North Platte will begin pumping storm sewers after predictions the South Platte...
City to begin pumping storm sewers in preparation for South Platte River flooding
The 6-year-old who nearly drowned at Fun-Plex over the weekend was taken off life-support on...
Witnesses say Fun-Plex lifeguards response to unresponsive boy was ‘by the book’

Latest News

Mid-Plains Community College celebrates LPN program commencement
KNOP 7 Day
Clear weekend expected before rain returns
Crystal Cave and Falls Adventure Mini Golf opens
MPCC Pinning Ceremony