Mid-Plains Community College celebrates LPN program commencement
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Mid-Plains Community College celebrated the LPN program Class of 2023 during Friday’s pinning ceremony and commencement.
The graduates walked the stage receiving their pins, a flower, and their diploma before reciting the Florence Nightingale pledge.
Those recognized were:
Ainsworth - Colleen (Renee) Anderson, Sydney Lane
Lamar - Faith Cook
McCook – Kariah Castle, Nicole Dewey, Kimberly Neises
North Platte - Isabella Arizona, Hannah Cook, Brittney Douglass, Josie Keck, Jaylen Schledewitz, Rickie Sellers, Jada-Mae Wheeler
Sutherland – David Martinez
Wauneta – Katelyn Thompson
