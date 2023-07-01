North Platte Catholic Schools held alumni banquet and open house

The North Platte Catholic Schools held their 2023 open house and reunion.
The North Platte Catholic Schools held their 2023 open house and reunion.
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Catholic Schools held an alumni banquet and open house Saturday afternoon.

The annual all-class reunion celebrated all alumni of St. Patrick High School, with special honors to those in this year’s jubilee classes.

The reunion weekend began with the St. Pat’s Alumni and Friends golf tournament held at the River’s Edge Golf course Friday, June 30.

Rick Folchert, a 1963 alumni and a retired teacher, said he has greatly enjoyed seeing the classmates he graduated with years ago.

“Five of us that started out together in first grade and went all the way through high school got together last night,” said Folchert. “We had a great time, lots of memories and laughs.”

The open house started at 3 p.m. and took place on the NPCS’ campus.

It was then followed by a social and banquet at McDaid Elementary School.

For additional information, contact the Endowment Director Wendy Dodsonfor at w.dodson@npschools.org.

