Lincoln County Raceway postpones Saturday races

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Raceway postponed their scheduled races for Saturday, July 1st until July 3rd.

Recent rain along with threatening forecasts forced the postponement. The night of racing features local classes as well as the URSS Sprint Car Series, gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with racing starting at 7:30 p.m..

The URSS Sprint Cars will be in Lexington at the Dawson County Raceway on Sunday before making the trip back up to North Platte where the forecasts for Monday look promising.

