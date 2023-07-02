Maline’s Superfoods hosts annual hamburger feed

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Maline’s Superfoods held a delicious hamburger feed in Sutherland, Nebraska on Sunday afternoon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30p.m.

Many locals gathered together to enjoy the fresh meat daily at a price of only four hamburgers for $6!

The new owners of the store, Scott and Kelli Carlson, wanted to continue Bob’s traditional annual customer appreciation get-together. “This week is all about coming together for Sutherland,” said Carlson. “Our hamburger feed is just another part of the rodeo, the parade, and the barbeque.”

Carlson has been the owner of Maline’s since March of 2023.

The event was put on by the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce and Maline’s Superfoods.

