RAW VIDEO: Union Pacific Big Boy departs from North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Big Boy departed from North Platte on Sunday morning right at 9 a.m. on his way towards Ogallala.

The locomotive will spend Sunday night in Sidney, NE before making its way back to Union Pacific’s Steam Workshop in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday.

A full schedule of where you can catch up with Big Boy can be found here.

Spectators from across the world were in North Platte to witness the spectacle, with a group from Germany staking out the best place to watch him part from early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.