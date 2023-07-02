Women in prehistoric times hunted, too, study says

FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in...
FILE - Cave drawings show depictions of hunters. A new study has reconsidered women's roles in prehistoric times.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research is calling into question assumed gender roles of ancient humans.

Prehistoric men were believed to be hunters while women were believed to be gatherers. But there’s evidence women hunted, too.

A study was launched after a discovery in 2020, when a 9,000-year-old female skeleton was found in the Andes Mountains.

She was buried with tools for hunting and dressing large game, leading the archaeologists on site to assume at first the skeleton was a man’s. But DNA testing determined it was a woman’s.

Researchers then combed the last 100 years of records and found more evidence of prehistoric women hunters.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Plos One.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte’s newest attraction, Crystal Cave and Falls Adventure Mini Golf officially opened...
Crystal Cave and Falls Adventure Mini Golf opens
The Big Boy returned to North Platte on Friday as it comes home from the college World Series...
Big Boy returns to North Platte on its way home from the College World Series
Graduates walked across the stage at McDonald-Belton Theater on the South Campus in North...
Mid-Plains Community College celebrates LPN program commencement
Crowds from across the region, and even country, came out to visit Big Boy No. 4014 on Saturday...
Crowds visit Big Boy as it rests in North Platte on Saturday
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding

Latest News

A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say
Maline's Superfoods held their annual hamburger cookout on July 2, 2023.
Maline’s Superfoods hosts annual hamburger feed
Abortions in Nebraska rose 6% in 2022, fueled by out-of-state patients
Superfan, Sophia Burke, was surprised when her friends gave her Taylor Swift tickets.
Swiftie superfan with rare genetic disorder surprised with tickets to Taylor Swift concert
A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses.
Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop