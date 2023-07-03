Big Boy departs North Platte on Sunday to large international crowd

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Union Pacific Big Boy departed on schedule on Sunday as it makes its way back home to Cheyanne, Wyoming.

Many were lined up by the tracks on Sunday waiting for it to pass them, blowing warm mist and steam their way.

One of the tourists, Ulrich Grimm, traveled all the way from Germany to see the locomotive in action. When Grimm was a child, he saw a video of the Big Boy and wanted to see it ever since.

His step father, thinking the Big Boy would never ride the rails again, said that if a locomotive was restored the pair could travel to the United States to watch it.

“He thought that would never happen because it was out of service for 60 years,” Grimm said.

Upon hearing that it was back in operation, he and his step father have been looking forward to the trip ever since.

