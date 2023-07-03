Big Boy departs North Platte on Sunday to large international crowd

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Union Pacific Big Boy departed on schedule on Sunday as it makes its way back home to Cheyanne, Wyoming.

Many were lined up by the tracks on Sunday waiting for it to pass them, blowing warm mist and steam their way.

One of the tourists, Ulrich Grimm, traveled all the way from Germany to see the locomotive in action. When Grimm was a child, he saw a video of the Big Boy and wanted to see it ever since.

His step father, thinking the Big Boy would never ride the rails again, said that if a locomotive was restored the pair could travel to the United States to watch it.

“He thought that would never happen because it was out of service for 60 years,” Grimm said.

Upon hearing that it was back in operation, he and his step father have been looking forward to the trip ever since.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte’s newest attraction, Crystal Cave and Falls Adventure Mini Golf officially opened...
Crystal Cave and Falls Adventure Mini Golf opens
The Big Boy returned to North Platte on Friday as it comes home from the college World Series...
Big Boy returns to North Platte on its way home from the College World Series
Crowds from across the region, and even country, came out to visit Big Boy No. 4014 on Saturday...
Crowds visit Big Boy as it rests in North Platte on Saturday
Big Boy departed from North Platte on Sunday morning right at 9 a.m. on his way towards Ogallala.
RAW VIDEO: Union Pacific Big Boy departs from North Platte
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding

Latest News

KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Oscar!
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Oscar!
KNOP Extended
Models trending towards a cooler, wetter, Fourth of July week with the holiday impacted
Maline's Superfoods held their annual hamburger cookout on July 2, 2023.
Maline’s Superfoods hosts annual hamburger feed
Abortions in Nebraska rose 6% in 2022, fueled by out-of-state patients