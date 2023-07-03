Error-filled night sinks Plainsmen against Pioneers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen hosted the Western Nebraska Pioneers for a rivalry matchup on Sunday at Bill Wood Field.

In a rough offensive outing for the Plainsmen, they fell to the Pioneers, 4-1.

On the defensive side of the ball, North Platte committed multiple errors that awarded Western Nebraska either runners on base or runs.

Next up for North Platte, they’ll host Western Nebraska for a doubleheader Monday at Bill Wood Field. Game one of the doubleheader begins at 5 p.m.

