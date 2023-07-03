Hot, Humid and Sunny skies Monday; Mother Nature Fireworks for the 4th of July

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- To start this new workweek and new month, we will start it off with hot, humid and sunny Monday, with mother nature bringing her own fireworks display for Independence Day.

High pressure is now to our east, and this will bring in a moist, southerly flow. This will increase the humidity levels during the day Monday, and also the temperatures into the low to mid 90s. With suppressing conditions overhead, this will continue to bring us quiet conditions, in the form of plentiful sun and breezy conditions around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight, temperatures will drop down into the 50s and 60s with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies and the humidity will still be on the high side.

Hot and humid, but quiet day is in store for Monday (Andre Brooks)

For the Independence Day festivities, the conditions will be on the unfavorable side. A cold front will pushing itself through the area Tuesday, and this will ignite the chances of showers and thunderstorms. The ingredients in the atmosphere will be favorable to the potential for strong to severe storms. A marginal to slight chance of severe weather is currently in the forecast with large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and a tornado or two is possible. The highs during this time will be in the 70s and 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise. The main timing will be between 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday until 3 a.m. CDT Wednesday.

Disruptions in the Independence Day plans are quite possible to likely (Andre Brooks)

Conditions will improve as we head into Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping down into the 60s and 70s, which is unusually cool for this time of year. Skies turn stormy once again for our Thursday due to another disturbance pushing through, with some storms being on the strong to severe side. Highs will climb back up into the mid to upper 70s during this time.

