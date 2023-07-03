KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Oscar!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Even though his name is Oscar, he’s not a grouch! He’s actually just about as loving as a cat can be.

After Oscar gets to know you, and shows you where to pet him, he won’t want you to stop.

Oscar is blind in both eyes and can have a difficult time hearing you, he doesn’t need either of those senses to love you!

He’s currently at the North Platte Animal Shelter. You can call them at 308-535-6780.

