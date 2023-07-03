Lexington man and woman arrested for alleged threats over drug debt

Manuel Corona Ramirez (left) and Joette Romero Pantoja (right)
Manuel Corona Ramirez (left) and Joette Romero Pantoja (right)(Joe Scanlan)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Lexington man and woman were arrested Saturday after they were reportedly threatening a Grand Island woman over drug debt.

Grand Island Police arrested 28-year-old Manuel Corona Ramirez and 30-year-old Joette Romero Pantoja, after it was reported they were making threats towards a Grand Island woman to repay a drug debt.

Police said Ramirez and Pantoja were later located two blocks from the woman’s house and were found to be in possession of a firearm. They were both arrested.

During the jail booking process, jail staff also located multiple baggies of Meth in Pantoja’s bra, totaling more than nine grams.

Ramirez was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Pantoja was arrested for terroristic threats, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm during drug transaction.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Boy departed from North Platte on Sunday morning right at 9 a.m. on his way towards Ogallala.
RAW VIDEO: Union Pacific Big Boy departs from North Platte
The Big Boy returned to North Platte on Friday as it comes home from the college World Series...
Big Boy returns to North Platte on its way home from the College World Series
North Platte’s newest attraction, Crystal Cave and Falls Adventure Mini Golf officially opened...
Crystal Cave and Falls Adventure Mini Golf opens
Crowds from across the region, and even country, came out to visit Big Boy No. 4014 on Saturday...
Crowds visit Big Boy as it rests in North Platte on Saturday
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding

Latest News

File photo: 2022 Nebraska State Fair
Keith County man added to 1868 Foundation Board of Directors
Disruptions in the Independence Day plans are quite possible to likely
Hot, Humid and Sunny skies Monday; Mother Nature Fireworks for the 4th of July
Weather Lesson 7-3-2023
North Platte Animal Shelter urging residents to prepare and keep pets safe during July 4
North Platte Animal Shelter urging residents to prepare and keep pets safe during July 4