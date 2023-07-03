Lexington man and woman arrested for alleged threats over drug debt

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Lexington man and woman were arrested Saturday after they were reportedly threatening a Grand Island woman over drug debt.

Grand Island Police arrested 28-year-old Manuel Corona Ramirez and 30-year-old Joette Romero Pantoja, after it was reported they were making threats towards a Grand Island woman to repay a drug debt.

Police said Ramirez and Pantoja were later located two blocks from the woman’s house and were found to be in possession of a firearm. They were both arrested.

During the jail booking process, jail staff also located multiple baggies of Meth in Pantoja’s bra, totaling more than nine grams.

Ramirez was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Pantoja was arrested for terroristic threats, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm during drug transaction.

