North Platte Animal Shelter urging residents to prepare and keep pets safe during July 4

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Animal Shelter is reminding residents that this is the time of year when the most pets run away, and it is important to remember how to properly prepare to keep your pets safe.

Rhonda Castillo, who has worked at the shelter for many years, was adamant that pet owners need to keep their dogs inside or on a leash during this time of year.

“More pets go missing on the fourth than any other day,” Castillo said.

She also added that their workload is majorly increased on the fifth of July because of all of the pets they have had to rescue the day before.

“Oh my gosh,” Castillo said. “Anywhere between five to twelve [stray pets] we could get. The loud noise just scares them, and the anxiety is high for these animals.”

Castillo also wanted to remind owners to use anything that could comfort the animal during the celebration, as it can be hard for pets who don’t know what is going on.

“It’s a fun holiday,” Castillo said. “Just maybe, not so much, a pet friendly holiday.”

