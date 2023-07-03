North Platte Animal Shelter urging residents to prepare and keep pets safe during July 4

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Animal Shelter is reminding residents that this is the time of year when the most pets run away, and it is important to remember how to properly prepare to keep your pets safe.

Rhonda Castillo, who has worked at the shelter for many years, was adamant that pet owners need to keep their dogs inside or on a leash during this time of year.

“More pets go missing on the fourth than any other day,” Castillo said.

She also added that their workload is majorly increased on the fifth of July because of all of the pets they have had to rescue the day before.

“Oh my gosh,” Castillo said. “Anywhere between five to twelve [stray pets] we could get. The loud noise just scares them, and the anxiety is high for these animals.”

Castillo also wanted to remind owners to use anything that could comfort the animal during the celebration, as it can be hard for pets who don’t know what is going on.

“It’s a fun holiday,” Castillo said. “Just maybe, not so much, a pet friendly holiday.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte’s newest attraction, Crystal Cave and Falls Adventure Mini Golf officially opened...
Crystal Cave and Falls Adventure Mini Golf opens
The Big Boy returned to North Platte on Friday as it comes home from the college World Series...
Big Boy returns to North Platte on its way home from the College World Series
Big Boy departed from North Platte on Sunday morning right at 9 a.m. on his way towards Ogallala.
RAW VIDEO: Union Pacific Big Boy departs from North Platte
Crowds from across the region, and even country, came out to visit Big Boy No. 4014 on Saturday...
Crowds visit Big Boy as it rests in North Platte on Saturday
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding

Latest News

KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Oscar!
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Oscar!
Big Boy leaving North Platte
Big Boy departs North Platte on Sunday to large international crowd
KNOP Extended
Models trending towards a cooler, wetter, Fourth of July week with the holiday impacted
Maline's Superfoods held their annual hamburger cookout on July 2, 2023.
Maline’s Superfoods hosts annual hamburger feed