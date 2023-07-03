Sutherland hosts annual Free Swim Day

The Sutherland pool hosted its annual free swim day in honor of July 4.
The Sutherland pool hosted its annual free swim day in honor of July 4.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sutherland pool is hosting a Kid’s Free Pool day to give back to the community.

The Free Pool Day will be happening Tuesday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Assistant manager Michalee Brownawell said this event is especially populated due to the Sutherland Rodeo.

“We get a lot of kids so it helps us show off the pool and all of the great facilities,” said Brownawell. “Having the kids learn in a great and safe environment is a great tool too.”

According to Brownawell, the Kid’s Free Swim Day has been a well-loved tradition for years.

