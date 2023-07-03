Sutherland hosts annual Free Swim Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sutherland pool is hosting a Kid’s Free Pool day to give back to the community.

The Free Pool Day will be happening Tuesday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Assistant manager Michalee Brownawell said this event is especially populated due to the Sutherland Rodeo.

“We get a lot of kids so it helps us show off the pool and all of the great facilities,” said Brownawell. “Having the kids learn in a great and safe environment is a great tool too.”

According to Brownawell, the Kid’s Free Swim Day has been a well-loved tradition for years.

