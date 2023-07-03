Sutherland hosts annual Junior Miss Rodeo Queen luncheon

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 86th annual Sutherland rodeo kicked off this summer with the Junior Rodeo Queen Competition Monday afternoon.

The rodeo competition hosted a luncheon at the American Legion Building in Sutherland. The luncheon was the last segment of the competition for the teen candidates. Earlier in the morning, the ladies competed in horsemanship at 9 a.m. They then had to participate in a speech at the luncheon.

Following the luncheon, the contestants had individual interviews.

Janet Mueller, the co-treasurer of the Sutherland Rodeo Committee, said the Sutherland Junior Rodeo Queen position is a great stepping stone for larger rodeo titles.

“The girls can grow and fulfill their dreams from here to become Miss Rodeo Nebraska and even Miss Rodeo America,” Mueller said.

This year there were five contestants ages 16 and under competing.

Miss Junior Rodeo will be crowned Tuesday night.

Muller encourages everyone to come out to the Sutherland rodeos Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.

