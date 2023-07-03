SUV-bus crash sends multiple people to the hospital

By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AXTELL, Neb. (KSNB) - A crash Monday morning in Kearney County sent multiple people to the hospital.

Just after 11 a.m., the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Hwy 6 and 2nd Avenue in Axtell.

The sheriff’s office said in a release that the crash involved a 2016 Dodge Journey with three people inside and a 2001 Blue Bird bus, carrying 24 people.

The three people in the SUV and seven occupants from the bus were transported by EMS from Minden and Wilcox, to Kearney area hospitals with apparent minor injuries.

The bus was transporting a de-tasseling crew to an area job site at the time of the accident.

The sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigated the case.

The Minden Police Department, the Axtell Fire Department and the Kearney County Emergency Manager assisted at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

