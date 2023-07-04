Afternoon to evening thunderstorms for the 4th of July; Much cooler and mostly cloudy Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the 4th of July, Mother Nature could provide her own fireworks during the afternoon and evening hours. Cooler conditions are in store for the area Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies.

A strong cold front pushing through the area during this Independence Day, this is going to give us a rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could briefly strong at times. As this cold front pushes through, temperatures will drop highs from the 90s on Monday, into the 70s and 80s on Independence Day, with breezy winds of 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40 and 50s, making it feel fall like, and thunderstorms will persist during the duration of the night, which could impact firework festivities.

Mild with chances of afternoon thunderstorms for the 4th of July (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Wednesday, a northeasterly flow will enter the area and this will allow for temperatures to drop into the 60s, which is near 20 to 30 degrees below normal with mostly cloudy skies. Once we enter into the day Thursday, another disturbance will be moving into the area, and this will spark off more thunderstorm chances, and some could be on the strong to severe side. Highs will climb back into the 70s during this time period.

Mostly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures for Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Thunderstorm chances will continue into the days Friday into the weekend, with temperatures climbing back up into the 80s. Severe weather chances with these days are still uncertain.

