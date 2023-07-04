Annual Firecrackers 5K, 10K and Mile held in Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The annual Firecracker 5K, 10K, and Mile were held Tuesday morning in Sutherland to benefit the Teammates Mentoring Program in Sutherland.

Sutherland resident Justin McKain said the weather Tuesday morning was favorable, but the most enjoyable part of the run for him was doing it with his nephew who was in town for the Independence Day Holiday from Phoenix, Arizona.

“Well, just getting to spend time with my nephew and getting a little sweat on this morning,” McKain said. “It’s definitely a beautiful morning to do a 5K. Later, we’re going to go out and do the frog races so we’ll head back shortly to find a toad. I think we’re going to the parade this afternoon as well so that’ll wrap up the day for us.”

Learn more about the Sutherland Teammates Mentoring Program here.

