Annual Pancake Feed held at Sutherland Lutheran Church

Sutherland holds its annual Pancake Feed fundraiser during their annual Independence Day...
Sutherland holds its annual Pancake Feed fundraiser during their annual Independence Day celebrations.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Annual Pancake Feed was held in Sutherland Tuesday morning at the Lutheran Church. Sandy Adams who organizes the event says the free will offering breakfast is a great fundraiser for the church, however, she most enjoys the camaraderie of the event.

“We enjoy getting up early and feeding everybody and visiting. I get to see a lot of people that I haven’t seen for a long time,” Adams said. Dozens of pancakes were served from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Boy departed from North Platte on Sunday morning right at 9 a.m. on his way towards Ogallala.
RAW VIDEO: Union Pacific Big Boy departs from North Platte
Terrel Vineyard, pictured here with his wife and three daughters, was killed June 21, 2023 by...
Nebraska man killed by lightning while horseback riding
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
SUV-bus crash sends multiple people to the hospital
Manuel Corona Ramirez (left) and Joette Romero Pantoja (right)
Lexington man and woman arrested for alleged threats over drug debt

Latest News

American Flags in residential Sutherland Nebraska for Independence Day
Weighing the economic impact of Sutherland’s Independence Day Holiday
SUV-bus crash sends multiple people to the hospital
Mild with chances of afternoon thunderstorms for the 4th of July
Afternoon to evening thunderstorms for the 4th of July; Much cooler and mostly cloudy Wednesday
Weather Quiz 7-4-2023