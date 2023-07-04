Annual Pancake Feed held at Sutherland Lutheran Church

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Annual Pancake Feed was held in Sutherland Tuesday morning at the Lutheran Church. Sandy Adams who organizes the event says the free will offering breakfast is a great fundraiser for the church, however, she most enjoys the camaraderie of the event.

“We enjoy getting up early and feeding everybody and visiting. I get to see a lot of people that I haven’t seen for a long time,” Adams said. Dozens of pancakes were served from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

