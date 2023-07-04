Annual Sutherland Rodeo underway

2-Day event brings competitors from across the state
Competitor waiting in a stall, preparing to ride in the Sutherland Rodeo on July 3, 2023.
Competitor waiting in a stall, preparing to ride in the Sutherland Rodeo on July 3, 2023.(KNOP-TV)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2023 Sutherland Rodeo began on Monday in Sutherland.

Events at the rodeo include bull riding, bareback riding, team roping and breakaway roping.

The rodeo continues for its final day on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, they will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

