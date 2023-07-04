Annual Sutherland Rodeo underway

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2023 Sutherland Rodeo began on Monday in Sutherland.

Events at the rodeo include bull riding, bareback riding, team roping and breakaway roping.

The rodeo continues for its final day on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Sutherland Rodeo Arena.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, they will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

