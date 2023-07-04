Celebrating Independence Day safely

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Every year, the City of North Platte Code of Ordinances allows for the discharge of fireworks around the Independence Day Holiday. This year fireworks are permitted within city limits from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 3, and 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4.

North Platte Fire Marshall Mike McConnell said that while conditions in Central Nebraska are not as dry as they have been in previous years, proceeding and celebrating with caution is a must to prevent any fires.

“We’ve been through this before where we have had some rain coming up to the Fourth, which means the fields have a lot of growth. So then once we start getting higher temperatures without precipitation things can spark very easily,” said McConnell.

Fire Marshall McConnell reports there were four minor injuries reported in 2022 in the City of North Platte that had a connection to fireworks.

“An injury is an injury, however, the year before we had 11, so, we’re really starting to come back down,” McConnell said. “The thing I’m glad about is last year we didn’t have any young kids in the emergency room. A lot of times they will take the firecrackers or fireworks and light them themselves and hold on to them.”

Fire Marshall McConnell also reminds the public to use caution when discarding used fireworks.

“In 2022 we had nine fire calls and seven of them were because of trash cans that caught on fire,” McConnell said. “So just make sure you have a charged garden hose and a bucket of water and just be safe.”

Firework Safety Tips from the City of North Platte (City of North Platte, NE)

