Historic Sutherland North Bridge approved for replacement

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For decades individuals have been working on improving the Historic Sutherland North Bridge. At Monday’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting a major step forward was solidified.

“We did sign a date to accept bids for the construction of the multiple decades-long project,” said Jerry Woodruff, Chairman of the Lincoln County Commissioners. “It’s a very momentous sort of morning from the standpoint that we signed a contract with an engineering firm and we also set Aug. 21 to accept bids for construction of that project.”

Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz has been in his current role for over a year and became very familiar with this ongoing project at a rapid pace. Schultz stresses this project has had its fair share of difficulties along the way.

“The biggest challenges I think have been the environmental impacts and the historical significance of the old bridge,” Schultz said. “But now, we have taken a major final step in signing the contract with an engineer and I’m excited to move this forward to the bidding phase.”

In July 2019, our sister station KOLN reported on the project and the historic one-lane bridge north of Sutherland. Additionally, Lincoln County’s website has additional information as well. This week’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting was live-streamed on the Lincoln County YouTube page also.

